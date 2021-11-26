Marketfield Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up about 2.8% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,588,251,000 after purchasing an additional 119,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,237,000 after purchasing an additional 142,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total transaction of $1,472,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,066. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $5.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,163. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.78 and its 200-day moving average is $302.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $353.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

