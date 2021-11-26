Marketfield Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 2.1% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 48.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN traded down $4.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,210. The stock has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $113.79 and a one year high of $175.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.52 and a 200-day moving average of $157.25.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

