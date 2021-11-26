Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 824 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 4.6% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.13.

NSC stock traded down $8.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,089. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $226.09 and a 52-week high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

