Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 116,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,277,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $157.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.81 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.18.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.