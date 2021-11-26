Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 24,703 COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of COMPASS Pathways as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,428,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 169,925 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,024,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 148,243 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

CMPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

CMPS opened at $32.04 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

