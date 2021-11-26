Marshall Wace LLP Invests $864,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $48.78 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average is $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

