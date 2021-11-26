Marshall Wace LLP Sells 182,659 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,659 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,742,000 after purchasing an additional 641,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,634,000 after buying an additional 58,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vail Resorts by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,937,000 after buying an additional 63,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 67.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,566,000 after buying an additional 282,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 608.8% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,179,000 after acquiring an additional 491,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.30.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total transaction of $825,516.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $342.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $344.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.41 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.82) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 116.17%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

