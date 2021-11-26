Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.40.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYO shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

