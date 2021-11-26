Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $295,000 Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,995,000 after buying an additional 139,980 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after buying an additional 805,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,027,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,673,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,348,000 after buying an additional 527,388 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,261,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,565,000 after buying an additional 99,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Rush Enterprises news, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $1,018,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $478,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,132. Insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average is $46.92. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $57.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

