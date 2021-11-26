Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $223,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $239,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 104,711.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $134,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,734,640 in the last three months. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.81 million, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.