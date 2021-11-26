Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,647 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in American Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American Software by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $788.31 million, a P/E ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,163.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,053 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

