Marshall Wace North America L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 83.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,953 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.36.

Shares of APLS opened at $45.01 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

