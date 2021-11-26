Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 908,571 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 97.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908,571 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Paya were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paya by 152.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paya by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,393 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Paya by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,001,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,016 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Paya by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,052,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,593,000 after purchasing an additional 298,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paya by 26.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,670,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,449,000 after purchasing an additional 772,944 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.82 million, a PE ratio of 102.63 and a beta of -0.17.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYA. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

