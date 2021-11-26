Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $308,000 Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 186.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SID opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.80.

SID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

