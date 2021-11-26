MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.790-$0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.28 million-$154.28 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.43 million.MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.140-$4.140 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCFT. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

MasterCraft Boat stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,410. The firm has a market cap of $528.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

