Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

MAT traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,408. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.59. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,473,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,468,000 after purchasing an additional 120,411 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 10.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Mattel by 4.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

