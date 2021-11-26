MAX Exchange Token Trading Up 1.1% This Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $929,881.57 and approximately $267,486.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,728.00 or 0.98855998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00050618 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.33 or 0.00341001 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.36 or 0.00482725 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00173648 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00011675 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001662 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001260 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.