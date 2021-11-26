McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells $1,878,323.92 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $226.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.09 and a 52-week high of $229.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.18 and its 200 day moving average is $201.68.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in McKesson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.25.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

