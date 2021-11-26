Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

MEGGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Meggitt alerts:

Meggitt stock remained flat at $$9.81 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. Meggitt has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.