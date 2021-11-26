Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 397.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 111,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88,839 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 387.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 209,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 909,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 67,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

