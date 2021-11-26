Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Reaches Market Cap of $1.08 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $622.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.56 or 0.00343400 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00014770 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00011626 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004928 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00013736 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.