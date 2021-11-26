Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 69,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.60. 752,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,055,032. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.73.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

