Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.250-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of MTOR stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.15. 19,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,194. Meritor has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Meritor’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meritor will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meritor stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritor were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

