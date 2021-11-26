Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 108,875.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zogenix by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,136,000 after acquiring an additional 578,391 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,472,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Zogenix by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,058,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after buying an additional 119,434 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zogenix by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,696,000.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $12.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $688.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.22. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.46.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

