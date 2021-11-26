Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $310,000 in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Group alerts:

Shares of American National Group stock opened at $189.85 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.51 and a fifty-two week high of $195.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.