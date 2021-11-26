Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 10,342 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 147,742.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Caleres were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 29,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

CAL stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $225,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,806 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $380,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,924 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,722 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAL shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.