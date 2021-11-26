Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 4,305 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 107,625.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 35.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 860,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after buying an additional 226,421 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 65.9% during the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 442,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,937,000 after purchasing an additional 175,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,059,000 after purchasing an additional 158,203 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 61.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,318 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.39. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $79.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $206,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,002. 36.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

