Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 4,761 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 95,220.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHT opened at $58.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $807.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 170.73%.

In related news, Director Michael Allan Domb purchased 3,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.15 per share, with a total value of $168,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

