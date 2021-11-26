Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $12,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,896 shares of company stock worth $24,532,645 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTD opened at $1,518.25 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,626.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,471.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,441.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,396.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

