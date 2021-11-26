Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.67.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $210.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $119.21 and a twelve month high of $211.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.96 and its 200-day moving average is $184.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.92%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,223,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.