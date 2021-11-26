Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 149,914 First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 149,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBIZ opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $245.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

