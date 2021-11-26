Millennium Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) by 39.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 416,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,618 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in MCAP Acquisition were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MACQU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in MCAP Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $535,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MACQU opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.57.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

