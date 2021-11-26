Millennium Management LLC Purchases 222,500 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,500 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ocugen were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ocugen by 278.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,173,000 after buying an additional 5,822,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,412,000 after buying an additional 2,283,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,182,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,558,000 after buying an additional 1,547,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,599,000. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $2,603,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 921,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,985,432. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

OCGN stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. Ocugen, Inc. has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.21 and a quick ratio of 25.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

