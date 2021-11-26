Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 435,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.84% of Dynamics Special Purpose at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,820,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth approximately $923,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DYNS opened at $9.94 on Friday. Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

