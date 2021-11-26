Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $4.64 on Exchanges

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Mina has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and $106.43 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $4.64 or 0.00008529 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00065699 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00074363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00099537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.15 or 0.07448019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,352.94 or 1.00001750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 304,123,950 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.