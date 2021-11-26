Minerva Surgical Inc’s (NASDAQ:UTRS) Quiet Period To Expire on December 1st

Minerva Surgical’s (NASDAQ:UTRS) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 1st. Minerva Surgical had issued 6,250,000 shares in its IPO on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

UTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ UTRS opened at $6.89 on Friday. Minerva Surgical has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 580,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,960,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

