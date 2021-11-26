Mist Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.54 Million (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. Mist has a market cap of $12.54 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mist has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. One Mist coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00044963 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.86 or 0.00236578 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Mist

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars.

