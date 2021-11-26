Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

MCW has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. FIG Partners raised Mister Car Wash to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.22.

NYSE MCW opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.98. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,947,156,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $209,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,582,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $104,419,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 26.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,443,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,090,000 after purchasing an additional 936,051 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

