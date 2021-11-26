Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $530.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Mitsui Group is a global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries. “

OTCMKTS:MITSY opened at $468.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $335.69 and a fifty-two week high of $502.81.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $23.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.06 billion for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 6.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 80.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

