MixMarvel (MIX) Price Up 20.5% This Week

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $140.02 million and $27.42 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MixMarvel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MixMarvel Profile

MixMarvel is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,555,423,112 coins. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

