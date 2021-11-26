Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 107.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $273.39 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.65 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 422,250 shares of company stock valued at $146,479,035. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

