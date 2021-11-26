MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Stock Price Up 7.5%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s share price rose 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 43,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,146,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

ML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter worth about $28,260,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter worth about $555,000. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter worth about $6,770,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the third quarter worth about $10,155,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the third quarter worth about $96,000.

MoneyLion Company Profile (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

