Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNR. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter valued at about $31,651,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1,250.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,261,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,613,000 after buying an additional 1,167,944 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 224.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,236,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,149,000 after buying an additional 855,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter valued at about $15,687,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.70. 45,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,816. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MNR shares. Compass Point cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

