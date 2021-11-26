Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,910 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $12,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 31,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the period. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHG opened at $31.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

