Morgan Stanley Grows Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $11,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 0.4% during the second quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 116,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get fuboTV alerts:

FUBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research cut shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.08. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.