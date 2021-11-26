Morgan Stanley Has $12.52 Million Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $12,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 800.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 85.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 97.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 37,330 shares during the last quarter.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

HGV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

