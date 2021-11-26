Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 714,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,306 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $11,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 27,677.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter worth about $269,000.

NYSEARCA FCG opened at $18.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

