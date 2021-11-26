Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
Shares of CELU stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Celularity has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELU. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Celularity
GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.
