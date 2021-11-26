Morgan Stanley Raises Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $37.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $27.96 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.62.

MPLX stock opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.06%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mplx by 3.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,274,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,177,000 after buying an additional 197,154 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Mplx by 68.9% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 170,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 69,612 shares in the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 400,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

