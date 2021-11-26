Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.12.

PRYMY stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.98. 17,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,680. Prysmian has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

